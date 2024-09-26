2 Dawlah Islamiya members surrender in Lanao

TWO members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) surrendered to the authorities in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (5MIB) did not release the identities of the two DI-MG surrenderers who were formally presented during the 3rd Quarter Joint Provincial Peace and Order Council Meeting presided by Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo on Tuesday, September 24, in Pigcarangan village, Tubod town.

“The presentation of the two during the meeting aims to highlight the collaborative approach taken by the military and police in ensuring a safer environment for all residents,” the 5MIB said in a statement.

The 5MIB said the two DI-MG surrenderers are placed in the custody of the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office (LDNPPO).

They turned over firearms and ammunition as part of their commitment to peace.

The successful negotiation for the surrender of the two DI-MG members was made possible by the 5MIB’s 53rd Mechanized Company, along with personnel from the LDNPPO, who engaged in extensive discussions with the DI-MG members from the hinterlands of Lanao del Norte.

“This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of military and law enforcement agencies to promote stability and security in the province, reinforcing community trust and the importance of dialogue in addressing local challenges,” the 5MIB said.

The presentation of the two DI-MG surrenderers during the peace and order council meeting was witnessed by Brigadier General Anthon Abrina, 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade; Colonel Billy Dela Rosa, 103rd Infantry Brigade deputy commander; Local Chief Executives, department heads, and other members of the peace and order council of Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)