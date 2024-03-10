2-day echocardiography confab set in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA City is hosting the 2nd Regional Convention of the Philippine Society of Echocardiography (PSE) that will gather physicians, sonographers, and echo enthusiasts from June 7 to 8 this year.

Mayor John Dalipe said officials of the PSE Zamboanga Peninsula Chapter, headed by Dr. Kristine Bantala, informed him about the upcoming activity in a courtesy visit at City Hall on Friday, March 8.

Dalipe said on Sunday that the two-day activity will draw participants, consisting of physicians, sonographers, and echo enthusiasts from all over the country.

Dalipe mentioned that Bantala informed him they will discuss new trends, advances, and guidelines in the field of echocardiography during the two-day event.

Dalipe expressed elation that the event will be another boost to the city’s title as the hub of meetings, investments, conventions, and exhibits (MICE) in this part of the country.

He assured the city government’s support for the gathering.

The PSE-Zamboanga Peninsula chapter is organizing the event in partnership with the PSE-National and the Philippine Heart Association. (SunStar Zamboanga)