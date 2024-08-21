2 die of suffocation in a gasoline tank, 1 survives

TWO people died while another was hospitalized after they were suffocated inside a gasoline tank in an east coast village in Zamboanga City, the local police said Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at the Phoenix Gasoline Station in Curuan village, 50 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

The police identified the fatality Jomar Cagit, 30, and Joel Dungog, 34. Hospitalized is Jonas Calderon, 23.

Investigation showed the three workers were cleaning a gasoline tank when Calderon accidentally fell inside the tank.

Dungog and Cagit also fell inside the tank when they rushed to the aid of Calderon.

Residents in the vicinity joined efforts to save the victims who were trapped and unconscious and rushed them to Cristino Paragas Memorial Hospital in Quiniput, an adjacent village of Curuan.

However, the police said the attending physician declared Cagit and Dungog dead on arrival while Calderon was admitted for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)