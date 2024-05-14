2 drug group members killed in shootout; P340K 'shabu' seized

TWO drug group members were killed while some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized following a shootout in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) said the shootout happened at Bunabunaan Island in Libayuran village, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi on Monday, May 13.

The PDEA-BARMM identified the two slain drug group members as Sala Ahmad, also known as Akmad Usman, and Gory Usman.

The PDEA-BARMM said the shootout ensued when Ahmad and Usman opened fire after sensing they have consummated an illegal drug transaction with government operatives.

The PDEA-BARMM said Ahmad and Usman were wounded when the joint PDEA, police, and military operatives returned fire triggering a shootout.

The PDEA said the two wounded drug group members were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The other cohorts of the two slain suspects managed to elude arrest, taking with them the buy-bust money.

Some of the operatives were also injured as their motorboat sank at the height of the shootout but the PDEA-BARMM did not elaborate except to say they were brought to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

The PDEA-BARMM said seized from the two slain suspects were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed plastic sachet with P340,000, two caliber .45 pistols with ammunition, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia, one coin purse, five bandoliers, an old police uniform, and one black steel box.

The anti-drug operation was launched by joined agents of PDEA-BARMM, police, military, and intelligence operatives after they confirmed the presence of the suspects at Bunabunaan Island in Libayuran village, Panglima Sugala. (SunStar Zamboanga)