2 drug suspects killed in Zamboanga law enforcement operation

TWO alleged drug personalities were killed, while a policeman was wounded in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the two slain suspects as alias Loyd, 45, and alias Melvin.

Wounded was Senior Master Sergeant Aljen Julkanain, a member of the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Zamboanga City Police Station 11.

Fortaleza said Jalkanain, together with two other policemen -- Police Staff Sergeant Jayrome Olvido and Police Corporal Nashri Abdulsabur -- were conducting anti-drug surveillance operation around 10:35 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Sagrada Familia Drive, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City, when they noticed the two suspects having a drinking spree.

Fortaleza said Loyd, upon recognizing the operating team, attacked the policemen with a bolo that hit the left middle finger of Julkanain.

At the same time, Melvin also attacked the policemen while armed with a bolo.

Fortaleza said that on Loyd's second and third attempts, the bolo struck the sling bag of Abdulsabur.

He said the policemen having no other option, opened fire to defend themselves as the suspects continued their assault.

Both suspects were wounded and rushed to two hospitals, but expired while under treatment.

Fortaleza said recovered at the site of the incident were some five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000, three bolos, four empty of 9-mm pistol and a coin purse. (SunStar Zamboanga)