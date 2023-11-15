2 drug suspects nabbed

AUTHORITIES have arrested two street level individuals (SLIs) included in the drug watchlist in separate buy-bust operations in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the arrested suspects as Romeo Mandora, 37, and Mura Jainal, 41.

Lorenzo said that Mandora, a fish merchant, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Villa Sta. Maria in Sta. Maria village, this city.

Lorenzo said seized from Mandora were six grams of suspected shabu packed in 25 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P40,800, a cellular phone, and P200 marked money.

He said Jainal, a vendor, was arrested in another buy-bust operation around 1:22 a.m. at the parking lot of a business establishment in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said recovered from Jainal were a gram of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P6,800, a coin purse, and P200 marked money.

He said the two arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)