2 drug suspects nabbed in Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested two street level individuals (SLIs) and recovered illegal drugs and a firearm in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, did not release the identities of the two arrested SLI suspects but said they are all adult males.

Dasugo said one of the two suspects was arrested in a law enforcement operation around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, in Lower Baluran village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Confiscated from the suspect was one gram of shabu packed in 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P6,800.

Dasugo said the second SLI suspect was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, September 30, in Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The suspect yielded five grams of shabu packed in 30 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P34,000, and a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition.

Dasugo commended the operatives for the successful conduct of the anti-drug operations.

He assured the public that they will continue to intensify efforts to keep the communities safe and free from illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)