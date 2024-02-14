Zamboanga

2 fall, P3.4M shabu seized in Cotabato anti-drug sting

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities have arrested two suspects and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Cotabato City on Wednesday, February 14. A photo handout shows the pieces of evidence seized from the suspects during the anti-drug operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects as Kuya Sansaluna Sangcala, 25, of Tugal village, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur; and King Fahad Mantuwang Ganoy, 23, of Dalican Poblacion village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The PDEA-Barmm said Sangcala and Ganoy were arrested in an anti-drug operation in Sinsuat Avenue, Rosary Heights 10 village, Cotabato City on Wednesday, February 14.

The PDEA-Barmm said confiscated and recovered from the arrested suspects were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P3.4 million buy-bust money, mobile phone and one sling bag.

The suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested with the support of the police forces, Cotabato City Traffic Management Council, and the National Bureau of Investigation. (SunStar Zamboanga)

