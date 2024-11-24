2 families end long-standing dispute, ink peace pact

TWO families have signed a peace accord ending their long-standing disputes with the intercession of the concerned agencies of government, the military said Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The 64th Infantry Battalion (64IB) said the peace accord signatories are the Macalnas family from Balabagan, Lanao del Sur and the Tago family from Barira, Maguindanao del Norte.

The 64IB said the signing of the peace accord was held on Thursday, November 21, at the municipal hall of Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.

During the peace settlement, the 64IB said both families took an oath to the Holy Qur’an and signed the agreement symbolizing their commitment to move forward, put the past behind them and work together for a peaceful future.

“The settlement is not just the end of Rido, but it is the beginning of stronger ties and greater peace. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of peace-building efforts in Lanao del Sur,” the 64IB said in a statement.

The successful conduct of Rido settlement was made possible through the efforts of the 64IB, municipal governments of Kapatagan and Balabagan, Lanao del Sur, Ministry of Public Order and Safety and Religious Leaders, who worked diligently to bring both families together and guided them towards peace.

Meanwhile, the 64IB said it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting peace and development in its areas of operation.

The 64IB said it will continue to support every effort to end and resolve Rido within the community, working together for a safer and peaceful Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)