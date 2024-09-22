2 families of influential politicians end the 26-year-old conflict

TWO families of influential politicians from Basilan and Sulu provinces have ended their 26-year-old conflict by signing a peace covenant, opening the door for greater collaboration, mutual respect, and long-term peace, the military said Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) said the peace covenant was signed in a well-attended ceremony by the leaders of the two warring families—former Mayor Wahid Sahidulla of Banguingui, Sulu, and Vice Mayor Isnirul Ahalul of Tabuan Lasa, Basilan.

The signing of the peace covenant took place Saturday, September 21, in Bukut Umus village, Tabuan Lasa.

The 101Bde said the peace covenant is anchored on the theme “Pag Hambuuk, Pag Saumbibi, Pag Kasilasa Sin Hula Tabuan lasa iban Banguingui” (Unity, Cooperation, and Love between Tabuan Lasa and Banguingui).

“The covenant signing highlighted the commitment of both municipalities to a future of peace and cooperation, ensuring the development and stability of their communities across provincial lines,” the 101Bde said in a statement.

The 101Bde said that both Sahidulla and Ahalul reflected on the past, acknowledging the pain and loss caused by their long-standing dispute. Their dispute originated in 1998.

They expressed a deep commitment to peace and cooperation moving forward, recognizing the event as a turning point in their families’ histories, according to the 101Bde.

Whidzfar Sahidulla, son of Wahid, is the current of Banguingui, like Tabuan Lasa, an island town in Sulu.

He expressed gratitude to all involved and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the lessons learned from this reconciliation endure.

During the peace covenant signing, the 101Bde said Basilan Provincial Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman shared a message, emphasizing the vital role of peace in the development of both Basilan and Sulu provinces.

Salliman acknowledged the importance of ending longstanding conflicts and fostering unity for future generations.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101Bde commander, commended the leaders of both municipalities for their courage to move past their differences, highlighting that peace settlement is not limited to between municipalities, but also between provinces, and between regions.

“As in the military, we advocate unity, love, and respect through a culture of dialogue and understanding,” Luzon said

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, pledged the continued support of law enforcement in maintaining peace and order in the province.

The 101Bde said the principal witnesses from both families and local government units joined the signing, offering their support for the renewed alliance. (SunStar Zamboanga)