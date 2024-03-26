2 farm-to-market roads completed in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the concreting works on two farm-to-market roads (FMRs) which are now providing more efficient transportation for agricultural communities in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH regional director, said Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that the two concreted FMRs are located in Lawagan and Kipit villages in Labason, a third-class town in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Dia said FMR in Lawagan village is a two-lane concreted road with a length of 827 linear meters costing P11.9 million.

The FMR in Kipit village is also a two-lane concreted road measuring 655 linear meters amounting to P9.9 million.

Dia said the FMR projects have allowed for an expanded market and spurring more opportunities for local economic growth aside from enhancing accessibility and connectivity in the far-flung villages through reduced travel time by 15 to 20 minutes.

Farming communities in Labason have expressed gratitude for the FMRs as they now experience safe and hassle-free travel.

They are one to say that they no longer have to pass through dusty or muddy roads while delivering their produce to bigger markets.

The two projects were undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Engineering Office.

The two FMR projects included pipe culverts, stone masonry, grouted riprap, and reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings as safety features. (SunStar Zamboanga)