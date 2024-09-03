2 farmers yield P340,000 'shabu' in anti-drug operation

AUTHORITIES arrested two farmers and seized some P340,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, September 2, 2024.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects as Haiden Macasalong, 23, farmer, a resident of Barangay Patidon, Salvador, Lanao del Norte; and, Jomair Amanodin, 18, also a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Banday, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two farmers were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:05 p.m. Monday, September 2, on Purok 1, Anonang village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said seized from the two arrested farmers were 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in one knot-tied transparent plastic bag with an estimated market value of P340,000.00, one caliber .45 pistol with magazine and ammunition, one mini-van and key, a cellular phone, and buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects were detained at the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula detention facility in preparation for the filing of cases against them.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said they will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The two farmers were arrested by PDEA agents with the support of policemen in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)