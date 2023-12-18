2 fishermen injured in dynamite explosion

TWO fishermen were injured in a dynamite explosion while they were fishing off in Zamboanga City, the local police reported.

The local police identified the victims as Hamsi Kalam, 35, and Moyoh Adam, 38, who are residents of Muti and Tagasilay, respectively.

The police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the waters of Sitio Palo-Palo in Muti village.

Investigation showed that Kalam lighted a dynamite that exploded before he managed to throw it to the water while they were fishing.

The dynamite explosion severed the right hand of Kalam, whose half body was burned. Adam was also injured during the incident.

They were rushed to the Cristino Paragas Memorial Hospital na Quiniput village and were later transferred to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for further treatment.