2 fishermen rescued off Basilan

TWO fishermen were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday evening, February 4, 2026, off the coast of Basilan province.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Malamawi said Thursday, February 5, the motorboat carrying the two fishermen began taking in water after encountering rough sea conditions in the waters off Barangay Baluno, Isabela City, Basilan.

According to CGSS-Malamawi, the two fishermen were sailing from Zamboanga City to Isabela City, carrying ice chests filled with assorted fish.

“As a safety measure to prevent further danger, the two fishermen decided to discard 14 ice chests of fish,” the CGSS-Malamawi said in a statement.

The PCG personnel said the two fishermen, whose identities were not made known, were in good physical condition although they were provided first aid treatment as they sustained injuries.

The two fishermen were later brought to Basilan Medical Center for further medical assessment.

The PCG team towed the distressed motorboat to CGSS-Malamawi in Isabela City.

The PCG advised the public, especially fishermen, to monitor first the weather condition before sailing or going out fishing. (SunStar Zamboanga)