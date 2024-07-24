2 fishermen rescued off Zamboanga Sibugay

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have successfully rescued two fishermen in distress off Zamboanga Sibugay province, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The CGDSWM did not release the identities of the two fishermen, who were rescued in the waters of Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday, July 23.

The CGDSWM said the PCG-Zamboanga Sibugay launched the rescue operation after the wife of one of the two fishermen appeared on Tuesday night at Coast Guard Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, and reported that her husband together with his companion were in distressed due to big waves and rough sea condition within the waters off Naga municipality.

The PCG-Zamboanga Sibugay, despite the treacherous waters and poor cellular signal, deployed its personnel equipped with enhanced radio communication and successfully rescued the two fishermen.

The two rescued fishermen were taken to the PCG sub-station in Kabasalan and were reunited with their respective families.

The CGDSWM said PCG’s dedication in ensuring the safety of those at sea is a testament to their proactive measures. (SunStar Zamboanga)