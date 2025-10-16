2 fugitives killed, 1 arrested in Maguindanao del Norte clash

TWO fugitives were killed while another was arrested in a shootout during a law enforcement operation that also resulted in the confiscation of high-powered firearms and illegal drugs in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Police Colonel Victor Rito, Maguindanao del Norte police director, identified the two slain fugitives through their aliases as Sammy and Piong.

Sammy is listed as the number one most wanted person in the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat and the number four in the province of Maguindanao del Norte.

Arrested was Barry.

Rito said the fugitives were killed in a shootout during a law enforcement operation in Semba village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, October 15.

The shootout ensued when the fugitives opened fire while the police operatives were serving warrants of arrest for murder and other grave offenses.

The operatives have recovered high-powered firearms, ammunition and sachet of suspected shabu at the clash site.

Rito commended the bravery of the operating units and emphasized that the police remain relentless in pursuing wanted persons and protecting the public.

"This operation demonstrates our dedication to uphold justice and safeguard our communities from lawless elements," he said.

An in-depth investigation is now underway to identify possible cohorts of the fugitives. (SunStar Zamboanga)