2 green sea turtles released in Zamboanga del Norte

TWO green sea turtles were released back to their natural habitat in Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday, November 22.

The DENR regional office said the two turtles were freed after they were tagged by personnel of the community Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro)-Piñan last were at Banbanan village, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

One of the two green sea turtles has a carapace measuring 68.15 centimeters (cm) in length by 65 cm. width and the second 71 cm in length by 65 cm width.

The DENR said the two turtles were voluntarily handed over to the City Agriculturist Office of Dapitan City by fishermen.

Rudy Elcamel, a staff member of the Dapitan City Agriculturist office, said fishermen discovered the sea turtles ensnared in a fish corral within the coastal area of Polo village, Dapitan City on October 15.

The two green sea turtles were released after they had undergone rehabilitation at the Dapitan City Agriculturist Office.

Meanwhile, the DENR continuously asks the public to immediately report sightings of green sea turtles as they are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, making their protection and conservation crucial. (SunStar Zamboanga)