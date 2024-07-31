2 gunmen killed, several weapons recovered in Sultan Kudarat

TWO gunmen were killed when they fired on soldiers and policemen in a law enforcement operation in response to a brewing clan war in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the military said Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The protagonists involved in the clan war that forced the residents to flee were gunmen from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Lagandang village, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Lieutenant Colonel Tristan Rey Vallescas, 7th Infantry Battalion commander, said the gunmen involved in the clan war have targeted the responding Army and policemen on Monday, July 29, in Lagandang village.

Vallescas said the responding government troops were forced to return fire in defense of themselves, which resulted in the death of two gunmen.

“This escalating tensions and violence resulted in the displacement of civilians within the community,” Vallescas said.

He said that after the incident, the troops recovered two Barret eifles, two M16 rifles, one M60 machine gun, one 60-millimeter mortar, one caliber .22 rifle, one M203 launcher and some ammunition.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6th Infantry Division commander, said the law enforcement operation is entirely to disarm and arrest these armed groups who have constantly harassed the community in Lagandang village, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

“We have emphasized that no one is above the law and we will enforce that to all armed groups. These include the peace-inclined groups like the MILF and MNLF,” Nafarrete said in a statement.

“We remind them strictly follow the provisions set forth by the Ceasefire Committee on the Cessation of Hospital (CCCH) of the government and MILF peace panels with regard to the use and bringing out of firearms outside their identified camps. The peace and security of the communities here in South and South-Central Mindanao are our foremost responsibility, hence, we are committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing clan wars or 'rido' in our area of responsibility,” Nafarrete added. (SunStar Zamboanga)