2 'gunrunners' arrested, 4 rifles seized in Maguindanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals for illegal sale of firearms in a law enforcement operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Friday, September 19, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Ben and alias Rahim, both residents of Ilian village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

De Guzman said the two suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, September 17, at the public market in Meta village, Datu Unsay Ampatuan.

"The duo is allegedly engaged in gunrunning activities, operating within Barmm," De Guzman said in his report.

Seized from the suspects were four caliber 5.56 millimeter rifles, P600,000 boodle and marked money, and a Sports Utility Vehicle.

The entrapment operation was launched by joint Barmm policemen and personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

De Guzman said they will sustain operations against loose firearms and illegal gun trade to ensure peace and order in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)