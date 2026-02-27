2 gunrunners arrested in Zamboanga City, yield 3 firearms

LAWMEN arrested two people allegedly involved in the illegal sale of firearms following a chase in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, February 27.

Col. Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the suspects through their aliases as Sambulawan, 23, and Abas, 33, both residents of Cotabato City.

Fortaleza said the suspects were arrested around 10:18 p.m. Thursday, February 26, along Zamora Road, Pasonanca village.

Fortaleza said the Zamboanga City Police Station 7 conducted a checkpoint operation following coordination with the ZCPO intelligence unit regarding two people in a car transporting firearms.

Fortaleza said the suspects disregarded the checkpoint, prompting a police chase.

Upon reaching Zamora Road, policemen manning another checkpoint flagged down and arrested the suspects.

Police seized two M-14 rifles and a caliber 5.56-millimeter rifle from the suspects.

Investigation showed the suspects intended to transact with a buyer in an east coast village in Zamboanga City.

The suspects remain in custody pending further investigation and the filing of charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)