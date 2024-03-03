2 high-profile individuals nabbed, P13.6-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested two high-profile personalities and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, identified the arrested high-profile suspects as Muhajiran Jumlah, 27, and Amil Khan Abubasar, 26, both natives of Jolo, Sulu and presently residing in Tulungatung village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the parking lot of a refreshment chain along Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

She said seized from the two arrested suspects were some two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million, a motorcycle, 19 bundles of boodle money, one genuine P1,000 used as marked money, and a cellular phone.

Marvin Santos, PDEA-Zamboanga City office chief, said the buy-bust operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal activities of the two suspects.

Santos said the buy-bust operation was launched with the support of personnel from the Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Western Mindanao.

He said the arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of a case against them for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)