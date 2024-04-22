2 high-value targets nabbed, P6.8-M 'shabu' seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested two high-value targets (HVTs) and seized some P6.8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, April 22, 2024.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the two arrested HVTs as Abdul Dioangaan, 47, and Panarigan Radia, 49, both residents of Dilimbayan village in Lumbayanague town, Lanao del Sur.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-BARMM director, said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, in Saduc village, Marawi City.

Castro said seized from the two arrested HVTs were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in an aluminum foil pack worth P6.8 million; a cellular phone; a wallet; an identification card; and buy-bust money.

He said the arrested suspects were detained at the detention facility of PDEA-BARMM in preparation for the filing of case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the buy-bust was launched by the operatives of PDEA-BARMM with the support of the military and police forces and intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)