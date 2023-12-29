2 hurt in motorbike-jeep head-on collision

TWO people were injured in a motorcycle and a jeep head-on collision along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, December 29.

The local police said the collision happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday, December 29, along the MCLL highway in Victoria village, Zamboanga City.

The police identified the victims as Jeck-Jeck Capec, 27, the motorcycle driver, and AJ Cañete Danda, 19, the back rider. Both a residents of Sangali village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Capec and Danda were travelling to Sangali coming from Vitoria village when they collided with a jeep driven by Arnold Sampillio, 45, who was travelling on opposite direction.

The police said the two motorcycle riders, who were allegedly drunk, sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Sampillio was unscathed.

The two vehicles involved and Sampillio were taken to the Zamboanga City Police Station 3 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)