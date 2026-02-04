2 HVIs arrested, P1.7-M shabu seized in Sulu, Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in two separate anti-drug operations in the province of Sulu and Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not release the identities of the two arrested suspects, but said both are aged 34 and classified as high-value individuals (HVIs).

Quilates said one of the two suspects was arrested in a buy-bust around 8 p.m. Monday, February 2, in Timbangan village, Indanan, Sulu.

Seized from the suspect, a resident of Kahawa village, Talipao, Sulu, were 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000.

The suspect was arrested by a joint team of policemen and troops of the 100th Infantry Battalion.

Quilates said the other suspect was arrested in a buy-bust at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, February 1, in Zone 5, Tulungatung village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspect, a resident or Recodo village, Zamboanga City, were 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000.

He said anti-drug operation was launched by the personnel of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and with the support of other police units and personnel from the Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)