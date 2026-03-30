2 HVIs arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested two newly identified high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Special Operations Unit-9 (SOU-9) of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) identified the arrested HVIs as alias Halisan, 42, and alias Aliyasman, 35.

The SOU-9 said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust at 3:14 a.m. in Sitio Logoy Diutay, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The SOU-9 said the suspects were immediately arrested after selling sachets of shabu to an undercover policeman.

Seized from the suspects were around 500 grams of shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic pack worth P3.4 million, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, and a mobile phone.

The arrested suspects were turned over to Zamboanga City Police Station 12 for their temporary detention while the pieces of evidence are now under the custody of SOU-9 for proper disposition and documentation

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched with the support of different police units and Naval Intelligence and Security Group-Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)