2 HVIs arrested, P350,000 shabu seized in South Cotabato

LAWMEN have arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized some P350,200 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in South Cotabato, an official said Saturday, March 14.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen police director, identified the two arrested HVIs through their aliases as Butchoy, and Tin, both residents of Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Ardiente said the HVI suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:48 p.m. Friday, March 13, at a waiting shed in Glamang village, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Ardiente said seized during the anti-drug operation were some 51.5 grams of suspected shabu worth P350,200.00, a coin purse, P1,000 marked money and a pouch used as containers of suspected illegal drugs, several personal cash bills, and a mobile believed to have been used in the illegal drug transaction.

He said the arrested suspects are currently under the temporary custody of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He commended the operating units for the successful conduct of the operation and reiterated the region’s commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs.

He said they will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations against high-value individuals and drug networks to ensure safer communities for the people of Soccsksargen. (SunStar Zamboanga)