2 HVTs arrested, 50 grams shabu seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested two business persons tagged as high-value targets (HVTs) and seized P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, an official said Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Ryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jayson, 39, businessman, and Juvy, 32, businesswoman. Both are in the target list of the PDEA.

Babang said the two HVT suspects were arrested in a search warrant operation around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, in Purok 1, Crossing Sta. Clara village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Seized from them were 50 grams of shabu packed in eight heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P340,000, and several non-drug evidence that include mobile phones, financial transaction cards, receipts, and bank records.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Babang said the search warrant operation was carried out by operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office, with support from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Naga Municipal Police Station, and the Army's 106th Infantry Battalion.

He said PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula, together with its partners, continues to intensify its anti-drug campaign to rid Zamboanga Peninsula communities of illegal drugs and hold accountable those involved in the drug trade. (SunStar Zamboanga)