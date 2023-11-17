2 HVTs arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized

TWO high-value target (HVT) suspects were arrested whole some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in an anti-drug operation that also saw the escape of another two suspects in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said Friday, November 17, 2023.

The PDEA-Barmm identified the two arrested HVT suspects as Minsuary Abinal and Ansaty Gulman and their two cohorts who escaped as a certain Paumbaya and Sadat.

The PDEA-Barmm said that Abinal and Gulman were arrested in an anti-drug oeration around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at the parking area of a hospital in Poblacion village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Upon consummation of the transaction, the PDEA-Barmm said the backup team rushed up to secure the area and arrested the two suspects.

Paumbaya and Sadat, who were seated on a sports utility vehicle, hastily drove the vehicle, almost hitting the arresting team upon sensing the arrival of the backup team.

The PDEA-Barmm said a hot pursuit was conducted against the suspects; however, the duo managed to evade arrest after they abandoned the vehicle.

Confiscated and seized during the operation were five knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3,400,000; buy-bust money; one mobile phone; one SUV; a motorcycle; a wallet; and identification cards.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two arrested suspects were detained while cases for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them including their two cohorts who are at large.

The PDEA-Barmm launched the anti-drug operation with the support of police and military forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)