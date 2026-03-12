2 HVTs arrested, P47.6-M shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

GOVERNMENT operatives have arrested two high-value targets (HVTs) and seized P47.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the two arrested HVTs through their aliases as Alvin, 31, and Ben, 31, both of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two HVTs were arrested in a buy-bust on Wednesday, March 11, in Poblacion village, Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi.

Seized from the suspects were seven kilos of shabu packed in seven plastic tea bags worth P47.6 million, buy-bust money, one luggage, and one mobile phone believed to have been used in the illegal drug transaction.

The two arrested HVT suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be against them.

The PDEA-Barmm agents launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the police, Marine Battalion Landing Team-4, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)