2 HVTs arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested two high-value targets (HVTs) and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the PDEA said Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The PDEA-BARMM identified the arrested two HVTs as Ebrahim Guinda Esmael, 43, and Dali Malogayak Abdulkarim, 49, both residents of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The PDEA-BARMM said Esmael and Abdulkarim were arrested in a buy-bust operation along Governor Gutierrez Avenue in Rosary Heights 9 village, Cotabato City on Tuesday, August 20.

The PDEA-BARMM said seized from Esmael and Abdulkarim were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in a plastic bag with label “Power Very Good” worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money, two cellular phones, and identification cards.

The two arrested HVTs are now under the custody of the PDEA-BARMM jail facility while awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao and Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-BARMM director, commended all the operating units for their relentless efforts, which resulted in the success of the anti-drug operation.

“The confiscation of this high volume of dangerous drugs saves many lives of Cotabateños,” Matabalao said in a statement.

Police Colonel Joel Estaris, Cotabato City Police Office director, sternly warned that illegal drug peddlers have no place in Cotabato City. (SunStar Zamboanga)