2 HVTs arrested, P680,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN arrested two high-value targets (HVTs) and seized about P680,000 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte province, an official said Saturday, October 18.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)–Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Jham, 41, a tricycle driver, and alias Armand, a construction worker.

Babang said the two HVTs were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11 a.m. Friday, October 17, in Mukas village, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from the suspects were about 100 grams of suspected shabu, packed in a knot-tied transparent plastic sachet, worth P680,000; a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition; a cellular phone; a driver’s license; and buy-bust money.

He said the suspects will be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by PDEA operatives with support from the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)