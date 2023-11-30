2 HVTs nabbed, over P1-M shabu seized

PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police operatives have arrested two high-value targets (HVTs) and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the PDEA said Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The PDEA regional office said the arrested suspects were identified as Arman Mustafa, 48, and Marites Gansan, 39.

The police said that Mustafa is a construction worker and a resident of Pasay City while Gansan, a resident of Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur and is a household worker in the Middle East.

The PDEA regional office said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday along Dablo Street in Santiago village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

Confiscated from the two suspects were more or less 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three knot-tied transparent plastic sachets worth P1,020,000, two bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a cellular phone, a paper bag, and a window envelope, according to the PDEA.

The suspects were placed under the custody of the PDEA regional office in preparation for the filing of charges for the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)