Zamboanga

2 injured, 1 unscathed in head-on collision in Zamboanga City

2 injured, 1 unscathed in head-on collision in Zamboanga City
SunStar File
Published on

TWO people were injured while another was unscathed in a head-on collision along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3) identified the victims as Reney Boy Namoca, 40, and Gene Franco Tan, 38. Unscathed was Romeo Namoca.

The ZCPS3 said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, along MCLL highway in Cabaluay village, 20 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

Investigation showed that Namoca was driving a flatbed pick-up truck on the way to Bolong village while the Tan was driving a car traveling on opposite direction at the time of the incident.

The ZCPS3 said they collided head-on when Tan overtook a vehicle ahead of him on a curve road and eventually encroached Namoca’s lane.

As a result, the police said both vehicles incurred heavy damages and both drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to Zamboanga City Medical Center for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph