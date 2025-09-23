2 injured, 1 unscathed in head-on collision in Zamboanga City

TWO people were injured while another was unscathed in a head-on collision along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3) identified the victims as Reney Boy Namoca, 40, and Gene Franco Tan, 38. Unscathed was Romeo Namoca.

The ZCPS3 said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, along MCLL highway in Cabaluay village, 20 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

Investigation showed that Namoca was driving a flatbed pick-up truck on the way to Bolong village while the Tan was driving a car traveling on opposite direction at the time of the incident.

The ZCPS3 said they collided head-on when Tan overtook a vehicle ahead of him on a curve road and eventually encroached Namoca’s lane.

As a result, the police said both vehicles incurred heavy damages and both drivers sustained injuries and were rushed to Zamboanga City Medical Center for treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)