2 injured, 17 houses razed in fire incident

TWO people were injured in a fire incident that razed 17 houses in Pasonanca village, Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire broke out around 12:34 a.m. Thursday, October 24, on Castro Drive, Kilometer 7, Barangay Pasonanca, Zamboanga City.

Morales said the fire started at one of the affected houses and rapidly spread to nearby houses.

The fire, which reached second alarm, was contained around 1:11 a.m. and was completely extinguished by firemen around 3:14 a.m.

Morales did not identify the two injured persons, whose houses were also razed during the fire incident.

The estimated worth of damage was pegged at P1.2 million.

He added that they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (SunStar Zamboanga)