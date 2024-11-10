2 jobless individuals yield P442,000 shabu in drug bust

AUTHORITIES have scored anew in their anti-illegal drug campaign as they arrested two suspects and seized P442,000 worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, identified the arrested suspects as alias Boss, 35, male, and alias Siopao, 33, female, and both jobless.

Galvez said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:14 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Bato-Bato Drive in Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspects were 65 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and worth P442,000, a coin purse, a P200 marked money.

The arrested persons had been under surveillance by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit prior to the conduct of buy-bust operation.

Galvez said the suspects were detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 pending the filing of case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest of the two came a day after authorities nabbed a seaweed farmer, tagged as high-value individual (HVI), on Omar Drive also in Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City. The arrest happened on November 8.

Seized from the HVI suspect were P1,020,000 worth of shabu and buy-bust money. (SunStar Zamboanga)