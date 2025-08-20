2 killed, 2 wounded in Zamboanga City landslide

A HOUSEWIFE and her daughter were killed, while two other children were wounded in a landslide amid the downpour in a remote village in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Police Office said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, in Sibulao village, 67.2 kilometers east of City Hall.

The fatalities were identified as Carmelita Andico, 40, and her daughter, Karen, 9. The two wounded are grandchildren of Carmelita.

They were brought to a hospital by Mayor Khymer Olaso, who rushed to Sibulao after he was informed of the incident.

Erwin, Carmelita's husband, said he was eating supper while his wife and children were preparing to sleep when they heard a roaring sound.

"Suddenly, our house was covered with mud," said Erwin, who was slightly injured.

Erwin said all they thought the rumbling sound was caused by strong current in the nearby river.

Ramil Manalopilar, Sibulao village councilor, said no other house was affected in the landslide.

He said the victims' house, which was made of light materials, was in total wreck. (SunStar Zamboanga)