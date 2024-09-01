2 killed, 3 injured in two gun attacks

TWO persons, including a woman, were killed while three others were wounded in two separate gun attacks in Zamboanga City on Sunday, September 1, 2024, the local police said.

The local police identified the fatalities as Cherie Mae Cuizon, 46, of Sta. Maria, Zamboanga City; and Mohammad Apip Usani Pulalun, 32, of Tuburan, Basilan province.

Wounded were Karim Manisan and Abdulmuin Manisan also of Tuburan, Basilan; and Baharain Kastiri Anwari, 70, of Rio Honde, Zamboanga City.

The police said Cuizon was shot and killed around 9:12 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in Purok 7, Ilang-Ilang Drive, Sta. Maria, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Cuizon was tending to her store when repeatedly shot and killed one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that stopped and pretended to buy something from the victim’s store.

The local police said the motive of the incident was believed to be personal grudge.

On the other hand, Pulalun was shot and killed around 10:17 a.m. Sunday, September 1, along Cosak Street, Rio Hondo, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Pulalun together with the two Manisans were waiting to board a speedboat to the town of Tuburan in Basilan province when repeatedly shot by a lone gunman.

The suspect also shot Anwari, a bystander, before fleeing aboard a motorcycle.

The local police said the motive and the identity of the suspect are still to be determined. (SunStar Zamboanga)