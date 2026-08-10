2 killed, 3 wounded in Tawi-Tawi shootout; P1.8-M 'shabu' seized

TWO individuals, including a known drug personality, were killed while three others were wounded in a gunfight during an anti-drug operation in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, August 10, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the two slain individuals as PDEA Agent Enfernie Dayag, who was killed in the line of duty, and a drug personality, Jihmar Jawadil alias Boss M, an Abu Sayyaf surrenderer.

The PDEA-Barmm said the shootout broke out during an anti-drug operation around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, August 9, in Paniongan village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PDEA-Barmm said gunfight ensued as alias Boss M and his cohorts opened fire upon sensing they were transacting illegal drugs to a government undercover agent.

The PDEA-Barmm said alias Boss M sustained a gunshot wound and was brought to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The three wounded during the gunfight were not identify except that the PDEA-Barmm said they are members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 270 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P1,836,000.

Also recovered were several firearms and ammunition, including one KG-9 submachine gun; one M1 Garand with 221 rounds of live ammunition; and four caliber .45-pistols with live ammunition.

Other pieces of evidence recovered included identification documents, four mobile phones, and various drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA-Barmm said that authorities are now in hot pursuit of the other suspects identified as alias Antonio, alias Nasser, alias Abon, and two other unidentified individuals who fled during the gunfight.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed in court against the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)