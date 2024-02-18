2 killed at a passenger jeep terminal

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) is conducting a thorough probe to identify the suspects behind the killing of two people at a passenger jeep terminal in this city.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Sunday, February 18, they have requested the assistance of nearby establishments to provide them footage captured through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras that may lead to the identification of the suspects.

Lorenzo said that there are many establishments with CCTVs around the passenger jeep terminal, the place of the incident.

The victims were identified as Munjil Insail, 35, a driver of a passenger van, and his fare collector, Alshariff Basara, 18, both residents of Manicahan village, east of this city.

Prior to the incident, the victims were seated inside their vehicle and waiting for their turn to load passengers at the terminal along Tomas Claudio Street in Zone 3 village, Zamboanga City.

An unidentified person went inside the victims’ van and repeatedly shot them around 12:50 p.m., Saturday, February 17, instantly killing Insail.

Basara was rushed to the hospital but expired while under treatment around 6:40 p.m. on the same day.

The police learned that the triggerman casually walked and boarded a motorcycle driven by his companion waiting nearby and sped off towards the east coast of this city after the incident.

The police recovered at the crime scene four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol.

The police believed the victims and the triggerman knew each other.

Lorenzo said they are looking into all possible motives that may lead to the resolution of the case. (SunStar Zamboanga)