Zamboanga

2 killed in gun attack in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA. Two people die in a gun attack early Saturday, November 1, in a dark portion of the bypass road in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.
ZAMBOANGA. Two people die in a gun attack early Saturday, November 1, in a dark portion of the bypass road in San Roque village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

TWO people were killed in a gun attack early Saturday, November 1, in a secluded area in this southern port city, the police said.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the victims as Jancen Guzman, 38, and another identified only as a certain Janjan.

The police said the incident happened around 2:04 a.m. Saturday, November 1, in a dark portion of the bypass road in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

Guzman was found seated and lifeless inside a pickup truck with four gunshot wounds, while Janjan was found lying face down in a ditch near the vehicle with two gunshot wounds.

The police said two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol and illegal drug paraphernalia were recovered at the crime scene.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and to identify and arrest the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph