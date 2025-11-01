2 killed in gun attack in Zamboanga City

TWO people were killed in a gun attack early Saturday, November 1, in a secluded area in this southern port city, the police said.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the victims as Jancen Guzman, 38, and another identified only as a certain Janjan.

The police said the incident happened around 2:04 a.m. Saturday, November 1, in a dark portion of the bypass road in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

Guzman was found seated and lifeless inside a pickup truck with four gunshot wounds, while Janjan was found lying face down in a ditch near the vehicle with two gunshot wounds.

The police said two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol and illegal drug paraphernalia were recovered at the crime scene.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and to identify and arrest the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)