2 killed in Zamboanga del Sur town explosion

TWO persons were killed in an improvised bomb explosion at a beach in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The police said the case investigator has yet to ascertain the identities of the two fatalities.

The police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at a beach resort in Purok Gemelina, Barangay Lower Bayao, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

Investigation showed that a utility van with a damaged rear door sped towards Tukuran cemetery just after the explosion.

The explosion has destroyed a motorcycle and a store at the beach resort, the damage of which is yet to be determined.

Responding policemen have recovered a bag containing ammonium nitrated near the explosion site.

Police investigation continues in a bid to establish the motive and the identities of the suspect behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)