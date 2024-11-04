2 Lanao del Sur feuding families ink peace pact

TWO influential families in the province of Lanao del Sur have signed a peace agreement, putting an end to their long standing feud, the police said Monday, November 4, 2025.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the families who signed peace agreement are that of Ambol family of Barangay Roroga Agus, Marawi City, and the Balt Family of Bayang municipality.

Daculan said the signing of the peace agreement between the Ambol and Balt families was held on Sunday, November 3, at the gymnasium of New Capitol Complex, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

The settlement was made possible through the efforts and initiative of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., together with Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid Raki-in Adiong, with the support of the religious leaders, provincial advisory council, traditional leaders, provincial security force, police, military, other stakeholders and other local government units.

Daculan said the families involved were brought to a negotiating table in order to find a peaceful resolution to their conflict, and through open dialogue, both families agreed to put an end to their long standing feud and embrace reconciliation.

"This consensus was solidified through the signing of a peace agreement of both sides," he said.

The signing of the peace accord was witnessed by Bayang Mayor Aslani Balt; Board Members Jalal Decampong and Ringo Usman Gandamra; former Second District Representative Jun Papandayan; Provincial Security Force Chief Taib Adiong; Sultan Mala Camal Macalanggan; and Brigadier General Yegor Baroquillo Jr., 103rd Infantry Brigade commander. (SunStar Zamboanga)