2 Lanao del Sur warring families ink peace pact

TWO warring families in Lanao del Sur have ended their more than two-year conflict after forging a peace agreement following months of dialogue and mediation initiated by peace-minded officials, the military said.

The 64th Infantry Battalion (64IB) said the peace settlement involved the family of the late Sultan Makalnas Amoran Ditangkugan of Buribid village, Tubaran, and the family of Abdulrashid Makaraya from Marantao town.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Gaviola, who witnessed the settlement, said the signing of the peace pact was held on Thursday, January 8, at the Macabayaw Compound in Poblacion village, Marogong town.

Gaviola said the signing of the peace agreement was facilitated by Marogong Vice Mayor Haroun Maruhom together with Lumbaca Unayan Mayor Jamalia Aloyodan.

He noted that the conflict stemmed from a vehicular accident along the Calanogas town highway on February 28, 2023, which resulted in the death of Sultan Ditangkugan and later escalated into a rido (family feud) between the two families.

After months of dialogue and mediation, the dispute was formally resolved through a traditional settlement, including the payment of blood money, effectively ending the conflict and restoring harmony between both parties.

The signing of the peace agreement was witnessed by community leaders, municipal government officials, as well as police and military personnel.

Gaviola said the successful settlement highlights the importance of collaboration among local government units, traditional leaders, security forces, and the community in sustaining peace and stability in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He added that they will continue to support peaceful conflict resolution as a key pillar of lasting peace and development in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)