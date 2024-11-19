2 Lanao del Sur warring families settle disputes

THE Army's 64th Infantry Battalion (64IB) facilitated the signing of a peace pact ending the two-decade dispute of two warring families in the province of Lanao del Sur, the military said Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said signing of the peace pact was held on Saturday, November 16, at the headquarters of the 64IB in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The 4CRG said the peace agreement was signed by the Balindong family and Ambang family of Picong, Lanao del Sur.

The 4CRG said the two-decade dispute between the Balindong and Ambang families was previously been settled, but the feud reignited again by circulating rumors of past grievances, once again fracturing the fragile peace.

Recognizing the urgent need to address this rekindled feud, the 4CRG said the 64IB stepped in together with the municipal governments of Picong and Malabang, Lanao del Sur, Ministry of Public Order and Safety and Religious Leaders, formally bringing closure to decade conflict and offering a new beginning rooted in peace and understanding to the families involved.

During the settlement, both families took an oath on the Holy Qur'an, pledging to uphold the peace agreement and work together for a harmonious future.

The 4CRG said that as a gesture of their sincerity in ending the conflict, they surrendered two M1 Garand rifles as a symbol of their commitment to peace and sincerity to move forward without further violence.

The 4CRG said the settlement of dispute between the Balindong and Ambang families was witnessed by top officials of the military, police and civil government, religious leaders and from other concerned stakeholders. (SunStar Zamboanga)