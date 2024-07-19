2 MNLF factions in Basilan town settle dispute

AUTHORITIES have facilitated the amicable settlement of disputes between two factions of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), marking a significant breakthrough in peace-building efforts in Basilan province, the military said Friday, July 19.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the dispute that was settled on Wednesday, July 17, was between the Muslimin Yasil of NDBC-MNLF and Barah Barahim of Samideen-MNLF, both from Bohe Baca village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The 4CRG said the settlement of dispute between the two MNLF factions was made through the strong collaboration among the 101st Infantry Brigade, through the 45th Infantry Battalion, and the municipal government of Tipo-Tipo with the support of other sectors.

During the settlement ceremony, the protagonists surrendered two Garand rifles as an act of sincerity and commitment to peace.

“The settlement strengthens social cohesion and stability by promoting unity and reconciliation among once-opposing factions in Barangay Bohe Baca,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“The collaborative approach highlights the efficacy of partnership in achieving peaceful conflict resolution,” the 4CRG added.

The 4CRG said the settlement of dispute is anticipated to stimulate economic activities and development initiatives, thereby benefiting local communities and fostering an environment conducive to investment.

The 4CRG said the successful mediation has set a precedent for future conflict resolution strategies, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement and negotiation in fostering sustainable peace in Basilan.

The settlement of dispute between the two MNLF factions was witnessed by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade, Ariel Hernandez, co-chair of the Joint Normalization Committee and head of the socio-economic sub-cluster, municipal and village officials and heads and representatives of the from the MNLF and cross-section of the society. (SunStar Zamboanga)