2 more HVT persons arrested, over P1-M shabu seized

ANOTHER high-value targets (HVTs) were arrested after selling illegal drugs worth over P1 million to government operatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), official said Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barmm, identified the arrested HVT suspects as Soraida Dumagay Mato, also known as Madam, 32, and her male cohort, M'to Akon Mamatas, 47, both residents of Litayen village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Castro said the two HVT suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation at a hotel along Don Rufino Alonzo Street in Poblacion 5 village, Cotabato City on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He said seized from the two arrested suspects were some 160 grams of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1,088,000, buy-bust money, a leatherette bag, two cellular phones, and assorted identification cards.

The two arrested HVT suspects were temporarily detained at the PDEA detention facility in preparation for the filing of a case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ye buy-bust operation was launched by the PDEA agents with the support of police operatives from the Barmm Regional Intelligence Operations Team (RIOT), Regional Drug Enforcement Unit Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operation Unit-15.

The arrest of the two came a day after authorities arrested an HVT person and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur.

Arrested on Tuesday, May 14, was Arham Hadji Omar Alim, also known as Abol, 25, and a resident of Dilusan village, Maguing, Lanao del Sur.

Alim was arrested in a high-impact buy-bust operation in Marawi Poblacion village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)