2 most wanted persons arrested in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested two of the most wanted persons in the province of Lanao del Sur in separate law enforcement operations, the police said Friday, November 22, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, did not release the identities of the arrested individuals who include the seventh and 10th most wanted persons in the province.

Daculan said the seventh most wanted was arrested in a law enforcement operation around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in Bayog village, Upper Tagoloan II, Lanao del Sur.

The accused has a standing warrant of arrest for attempted murder with P120,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on May 3, 2021.

Daculan said the 10th most wanted person was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in Kayakay, Upper Tagoloan II, Lanao del Sur. The suspect has a standing warrant of arrest with P120,000 recommended bail for attempted murder issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on May 3, 2021.

Daculan did not say whether the arrested two most wanted persons are related or involved in the same incident since both are charged with attempted murder.

The suspects were placed under the temporary custody of the Tagoloan police for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)