2 motorcycle theft suspects arrested in Lamitan City

POLICEMEN of Lamitan City, Basilan have arrested in separate law enforcement operations the two suspects involved in motorcycle theft hours after the incident occurred, an official said Monday, November 10, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, identified the arrested suspects as alias Kidlat, 19, and alias Anami, 27, both residents of Maluso town, Basilan.

Solon said Kidlat was arrested around 2 p.m. Saturday, November 8, in a follow-up operation in Balagtasan village, Lamitan City.

Kidlat's accomplish, Anami, was arrested around 5 p.m. on the same day in Fuente village, Maluso.

Solon said that prior to the arrest of the suspects, Dodong Pakaral, 46, an Indigenous People's representative of Limo-ok village, Lamitan City, reported to them that his motorcycle was stolen around 8 a.m. Saturday.

He said they launched follow-up operations in coordination with the other police units that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

He said the motorcycle was recovered in Cabunbata village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan, also on Saturday.

The suspects were detained pending the filing of appropriate case against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)