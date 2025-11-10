2 motorcycle theft suspects arrested in Lamitan City

POLICE in Lamitan City, Basilan, arrested in separate law enforcement operations two suspects involved in a motorcycle theft just hours after the incident occurred, an official said Monday, November 10.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, identified the arrested suspects as alias Kidlat, 19, and alias Anami, 27, both residents of Maluso town, Basilan.

Solon said Kidlat was arrested around 2 p.m. Saturday, November 8, in a follow-up operation in Balagtasan village, Lamitan City.

He said Kidlat’s accomplice, Anami, was arrested around 5 p.m. the same day in Fuente village, Maluso.

Prior to the arrests, Dodong Pakaral, 46, an Indigenous People’s representative of Limo-ok village, Lamitan City, reported to police that his motorcycle was stolen around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Solon said follow-up operations conducted in coordination with other police units led to the suspects’ arrest.

He added that the motorcycle was recovered in Cabunbata village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan, also on Saturday.

The suspects are detained pending the filing of appropriate charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)