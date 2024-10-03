2 nabbed, 1 escaped in anti-drug operations in BARMM

TWO individuals were arrested while one was able to escape in two separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the police said Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Authorities seized P172,040 worth of suspected illegal drugs in the two operations.

The police personnel arrested two male suspects, aged 27 and 32, both unemployed.

The individual who escaped was identified as alias Najer, the police said.

Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) Director Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn said the two individuals were arrested in a buy-bust around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, in Bualo Lipid village, Maimbung, Sulu.

Tanggawohn said authorities were able to recover 15.3 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P104,040; P500 in marked money; P470 cash in different denominations believed to be proceeds from drug transactions; a pouch; and a plastic bag.

The suspects were placed under the custody of the Maimbung Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Najer, meanwhile, managed to escape upon sensing the presence of the police during a buy-bust around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, September 30, in Pindulunan, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Lanao del Sur Police Director Police Colonel Robert Daculan said the operatives recovered 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000 which was abandoned by Najer.

Daculan said the recovered evidence was taken to the provincial headquarters for documentation and preparation of charges against the suspect.

“The PRO-BAR is fully committed to eradicating illegal drug activities in the region. We will continue our relentless efforts to create a peaceful and drug-free community,” Tanggawohn said.(SunStar Zamboanga)